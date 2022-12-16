Louisiana Lasagna is a silly 4-year-old lady looking for her forever home. She came to the shelter as a stray so unfortunately we don't have a ton of background information on her, but since she's been here she has really opened up! She is a goofy rambunctious lady who would love a cat tree to climb. Lou would definitely enjoy a family willing to play with her and give her plenty of wet food and toys. If you want to see Louisiana Lasagna she is currently located at the Feeder's Supply on State Street.
If you are in taking this gal home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. She's fixed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.