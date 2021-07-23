Lovely Louise is the perfect companion for almost anyone. She’s a boxer mix who is around 3 years old. Louise was found as a stray running loose with another dog. She was very scared and unsure about being in a shelter at first but has since settled in and is figuring out the routine. Louise is a high energy gal who would thrive in a home with a family willing to work with her to learn her manners. She has been around dogs before but can be very forward and rude with new dogs so we encourage any potential adopters to bring their resident dogs to ensure that everyone has the potential to get along. If you are interested in meeting Louise, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Lovely Louise
