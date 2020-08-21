Meet Mary Kate!
She is an 8-month-old boxer lab mix who is so full of love and energy! She is looking for a new home that will help her burn some energy and maybe even take her swimming!
She is spayed, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative, and current on vaccinations! Her adoption fee is only $80!
If you think your family is a fit for her, fill out an adoption application on the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelters website at www.nafcanimalshelter.org
