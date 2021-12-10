Max

Meet Max! He’s a Lab mix who’s just under 2-years-old. He may be a big boy, weighing in at 85 pounds, but Max is a true softie at heart. Max came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous family was moving and was unable to take him. It was hard for both sides and it took a little while for Max to get his bearings in the shelter. Once he settled in, he made friends with some of the staff members and his personality started to shine. He’s a goofy guy, who could spend hours just sniffing every blade of grass and exploring every inch of his environment. Max seems a little reserved here, but his previous family said he was a bundle of energy at home. He’s lived with kids and while he does great with them, he does tend to accidentally knock the little ones over sometimes. He’s lived with cats and likes to chase them for fun and he doesn’t seem to be interested in having any doggy friends. Max promises to steal your heart if you promise to give him a nice couch to lay on and some stuffed animals to cuddle with. If you’re interested in giving Max a new home to call his own, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application (not Petango). He’s neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccinations.

