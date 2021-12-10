Meet Max! He’s a Lab mix who’s just under 2-years-old. He may be a big boy, weighing in at 85 pounds, but Max is a true softie at heart. Max came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous family was moving and was unable to take him. It was hard for both sides and it took a little while for Max to get his bearings in the shelter. Once he settled in, he made friends with some of the staff members and his personality started to shine. He’s a goofy guy, who could spend hours just sniffing every blade of grass and exploring every inch of his environment. Max seems a little reserved here, but his previous family said he was a bundle of energy at home. He’s lived with kids and while he does great with them, he does tend to accidentally knock the little ones over sometimes. He’s lived with cats and likes to chase them for fun and he doesn’t seem to be interested in having any doggy friends. Max promises to steal your heart if you promise to give him a nice couch to lay on and some stuffed animals to cuddle with. If you’re interested in giving Max a new home to call his own, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application (not Petango). He’s neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccinations.
Pet of the Week: Max
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Coming up on NT Right Now: Fourteen women are filing a tort claim against several Clark County agencies after they were reportedly raped and assaulted at the county jail. Also, a local foundation celebrates it’s 30th anniversary by giving out thirty thousand dollars in grants.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
William Madison Martin passed away December 4, 2021 at age 97. He was born September 22, 1924 to the late Rev. James Daniel Martin and Kitty White Wilson. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jean Cooley Martin; siblings, Margaret Cheney, Jane Sinner, Daniel…
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeffersonville mother makes sacrifices to care for two children
- TORT CLAIM: Female inmates were assaulted, raped by male inmates in Clark jail
- Jeffersonville grandmother assumes guardianship of 2-year-old grandson
- Officials say Gahan, city made aware of NAPD lease payments since May
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs rally to beat Warriors
- New Albany man sentenced for OWI crash
- Jeffersonville to unveil Charlestown Pike design
- Holiday activities planned for New Albany, Jeffersonville
- Providence High School announces new principal
- HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Plenty of talent set for hoops event at Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.