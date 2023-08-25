Hi, my name is Max! I’m almost a 3-year-old boy. I was recently returned to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter after being surrendered to a different local shelter. I was returned with a large cast that was a little late getting removed, so I have some hair loss and a little bit of a redness on my leg. Don’t worry I’m still a happy-go-lucky boy who just wants to be cuddled! Need a couch buddy? I’m the man for the job! I also LOVE going outside for my walks and would really appreciate a person willing to take me out to explore. With my laid-back personality I’d do well in almost any family dynamic. I do well with kids and other dogs. I’ve never met a cat but they could be all right. I can’t wait to be your new best friend! I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. If you are interested in me, please fill out the “Adoption Application” on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website (nafcanimalshelter.org), the Public Forms tab, not the orange “Interested in this animal” Petango link. The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
