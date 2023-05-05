Hi my name is Max! I'm a 2-year-old laid-back boy. I'm a gentle giant that just wants to be cuddled. Need a couch buddy? I'm the man for the job! I also LOVE going outside for my walks and would really appreciate a person willing to take me out to explore. With my laid-back personality I'd do well in almost any family dynamic. I do well with kids and other dogs. I've never met a cat but they could be all right. I can't wait to be your new best friend!
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. I am at the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter and will be $40 next week Monday-Saturday only.
If you are interested in meeting me, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
