Sup, I’m Bud. I’m basically the center of the universe and you should pay attention to me. I’m a rough-and-tumble kinda guy who’s looking for some dudes to bro out with. I came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when I was picked up running around the streets having the time of my life. It’s all good though. I’m having a good time here too, but it’s just not the same as being in a home. I love hard but I play harder. I like dogs but not all dogs like the way I play so if I could meet any potential dog friends before going home, I think that would be best for everyone to make sure we can all play nicely. The staff here says I’m pretty much the smartest boy but I need a job so if you’re looking for a companion to maybe do agility, trick training, or even going really long hikes let me know and I’m so there! Cats look like way too much fun so a home without any would be for the best. If you’re interested in helping me learn some manners and cuddle on a couch or two, then head on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. I’m already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations so all I need now is you. My adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Meet Bud
