Pet of the Week: Curly

Curly

Looking for a cool, calm, collected gentleman to complete your life? Look no further than our very own Curly. He’s a 70-lb Pit Bull Terrier mix who is the master of poker faces and commander of rooms. Curly came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray but his people never came for him so now he’s looking for a new home! Curly is the strong, silent type who has shown he’s incredibly tolerant of most of the dogs he’s met here at the shelter. He will play but can be rough, so a meet-and-greet with potential doggy housemates is a must to ensure that everyone can get along nicely! We don’t really know anything about his past, but he has met a few pre-teen humans and did very well. He loves physical affection and gets a little too excited so he tends to mouth at hands. Curly tends to chase cats so he cannot go home with any small animals. If you are interested in meeting Curly, go to our website nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. His adoption fee is $80 which includes already being neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you