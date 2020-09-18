Dora is a one-year-old Domestic Shorthair who is on the prowl for her forever home. She was taken to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter after someone found her giving birth to a litter of kittens. With her babies grown and adopted into their own homes, it's time for Dora to put her exploring days behind her. She is looking for a nice warm lap to sit on, a window to look out, and that special family to shower her with all the love and attention she craves. She may never have lived with dogs and may be selective when it comes to cat friends, but we do know that she is as regal as they come and commands the room. Dora's adoption fee is $20, which includes already being spayed, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Dora, fill out an adoption application on the shelter website at: http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org
Pet of the Week: Meet Dora
