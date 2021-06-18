Here’s Fred! Coming to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray with the rest of the Scooby Doo Gang, Fred is the last of the litter! It is a real mystery that he hasn’t found a forever home yet! He is a very confident and social boy without a care in the world! At almost three months old, he has experience with cats, dogs, and teens from his temporary foster home. He is neutered, microchipped, Felv / FIV tested negative, and current on age-appropriate vaccinations. His adoption fee is only $60! Go to the Shelter’s website at http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an application and to be contacted to set up a visitation appointment.
Pet of the Week: Meet Fred
