Gabby is a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her previous owner could no longer care for her. This is Gabby’s first time in a shelter and she’s hoping it will be a very short stay. She’s a sweet, cuddly girl who decides when she’s ready for attention. She has lived with small children and was easily startled by them but with enough time, Gabby learned that they could be her friend! Whether it be napping on a warm lap or basking in the sunlight through a window she knows how to appreciate the finer things in life. Her adoption fee is $60 She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Gabby, visit her at the Feeders Supply on State Street and fill out an adoption application found on nafcanimalshelter.org
Pet of the Week: Meet Gabby
