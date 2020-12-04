Pet of Week (Dec.5)

Grant

OH MY GOSH! HI! I’m Grant and, oh boy, am I just so excited to meet you! I’m literally so happy that I can’t stop wiggling my whole body just thinking about you coming to visit me. The staff here says I’m 6 months old and I’m a hound mix, whatever that means, but honestly, I’m just made up of 65% wiggles, 20% kisses, and 15% rowdy teenage boy. I’m ready to go go go and just hope that you can keep up with me. I’ve never met a stranger, and love meeting new dogs! Sometimes my new dog friends think I’m a bit much so the staff here says I need to meet any potential doggy siblings before going to my new home to make sure they approve of me. I’m still working on house training and all that jazz but I’m smart (like REALLY smart) so I’m pretty sure that me and you can work some sort of potty schedule. I like toys, and treats, and friends, and basically everything. I know I look kinda funny but they say I have some missing fur on my face and chest because I have something called Demodectic Mange. Don’t worry, it’s not contagious! I’ve had some meds for it. I’m neutered, microchipped, and up to date on my vaccines so basically all I need now is you! If you are interested in adopting me, visit our website at nafcanimalshelter.com to fill out an adoption application. My adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you