Jelly Bean is a 6-month-old firecracker who is looking to be the star of your house now that she’s already the star of the shelter. She’s not a huge fan of other felines but she loves people and thinks that she’s all that anyone could ever want. Jelly Bean is a spunky girl who knows how to party, play, and doesn’t take life too seriously. She’s always there to give you a high-five as you pass her in a room and promises to be your biggest cheerleader as long as you reciprocate the favor. Give her treats, toys, catnip, pets, or anything else and she’s ecstatic! Jelly Bean has never had a bad day. If you are looking for a ray of sunshine in a tiny cat body then skip on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees for Floyd County residents.
Pet of the Week: Meet Jelly Bean
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Ronda G. Denny, 68, of Georgetown, Indiana passed away April 2, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd. She was born on July 22, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late James Cecil and Joyce Maxine Troutman. She was retired from Verizon and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family…
