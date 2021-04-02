Pet of week: Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean is a 6-month-old firecracker who is looking to be the star of your house now that she’s already the star of the shelter. She’s not a huge fan of other felines but she loves people and thinks that she’s all that anyone could ever want. Jelly Bean is a spunky girl who knows how to party, play, and doesn’t take life too seriously. She’s always there to give you a high-five as you pass her in a room and promises to be your biggest cheerleader as long as you reciprocate the favor. Give her treats, toys, catnip, pets, or anything else and she’s ecstatic! Jelly Bean has never had a bad day. If you are looking for a ray of sunshine in a tiny cat body then skip on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees for Floyd County residents.

