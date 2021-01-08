Lucy is a 1-and-a half-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who came to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter from an overcrowded rural shelter. Lucy does well with other dogs but would prefer to not live with cats; they’re too fun to chase! She will need a home with a six-foot privacy fence because she is a master escape artist who can scale a fence in the blink of an eye. She’s the greatest at giving hugs to all of her people friends. Lucy loves her treats and is working on her manners. She needs a family that can keep up with her! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in taking her home, go to our website nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $80.
Pet of the Week: Meet Lucy
