Meet the Magnificent Margo, a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix who is looking to pull the ultimate disappearing act out of the shelter and into your home! Margo found herself at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her previous shelter needed to make some space. She’s sure to put a lock on your heart and hide the key because she’s a sweet girl who knows how to make her humans feel special. She’s what some would call a one-in-a-million find! She doesn’t mind sharing the stage with other dogs but really appreciates those dogs who can give her some space when she needs it. She can be a little shy at first but is playful and smart once she opens up. If you’re interested in giving Margo her forever after, head on over to our website at nafcanimalshelter.org. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80.
Pet of the Week: Meet Margo
