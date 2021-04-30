Pet photo, May 1

Piati

Meet Piati! She's a 6-year-old front declawed gal who was recently returned to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her previous owner was moving and could not take Piati along. She's a little unsure about being back, but she's understanding that this is just a pit stop on her road to happiness. Piati has previously lived with multiple other cats and done well. But she will need slow introductions to any resident animals as she can be very shy. You can see her and speak with her at the Feeders Supply on State Street. Remember, she can be very shy and tends to hide when there are loud noises. When she trusts someone, she makes a friend for life and just goes crazy for catnip, and gentle chin scratches get her motor running. If you are interested in giving Piati her happily ever after home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.

