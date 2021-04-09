Pilot

Hey, I’m Pilot and I’m here to take us on some adventures! I was found running the streets with some doggy friends but brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter by someone hoping my owners would come for me. They didn’t. So now I’m trying to sniff out a new family that will love me forever! The staff here at the shelter says I’m 3 years old but age is just a number, right? I’m a young soul that needs a bit of guidance, but I promise you I’m worth it. If you’ve got a toy, you’ve got my attention! I also appreciate snacks and pets and cuddles and walkies and running and playing and pretty much anything else fun. I think I might be a Border Collie mixed with maybe some Lab? Whatever I am, I’m pretty adorable. I love hearing myself talk and being reassured that everything is OK because being inside all day is not my idea of a fun weekend getaway. I like to chase cats and take some time to warm up to new dogs, but once I know them, I’m good friends! Young kids are pretty scary, so I think a home without them would be best. If you think you’re up for the challenge of keeping up with me, then you better dash on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. I’m neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations! My adoption fee is just $80!

