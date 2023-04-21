Pet of the Week: Megan

Meet Megan! She is a large and in-charge kind of lady who is looking to find the right home where she can spend her days. Megan was returned to us after her previous owner realized that maybe their house wasn't the best fit for her. Megan was too much for the senior cat in the home and we believe that she may be more successful in a home without other cats. Megan is slow to come out of her shell but once you've gained her trust, she's a true friend through and through. Megan is a huge fan of showing her love for you through little love bites, a home with older children may be best for her.
If you are interested in meeting her, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Megan is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20.
