Pet of the Week: Mickey

Hi, I'm Mickey! I am at the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter. I am right at 1-year-old, so my energy levels are unmatched. Footrace? I'll beat you by a mile. I'm still in my puppy stage so lots of chew toys and play time is a must. Quality time is my love language — I want all of your undivided attention. I've lived peacefully with cats and other dogs but if you have another dog and are interested in me, please bring that dog to our meet-n-greet.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on our website, under the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.