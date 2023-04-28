We can't believe Mickey is still here! He was returned to the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter at no fault of his own. He is right at 1-year-old and a super-sweet boy with lots of energy. Foot race? He'll beat you by a mile. Quality time is his love language — he just wants all your love and attention. He was previously in a home with a small dog and a cat and did great with both of them. He would fit in to just about any family dynamic because he's just that good of a boy! He is fixed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines!
To meet Mickey or ask any questions about him, give us a call at 812-948-5355.
