Meet Mindy, a petite 2-year-old domestic shorthair who was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when a very kind person found her in a Walmart parking lot shaking violently. We believe this reaction may have happened after someone put an over-the-counter topical flea treatment on her. After some TLC with the staff and vets at the shelter Mindy has recovered and is now ready to find a nice quiet home to relax and take it easy. Mindy is a very shy lady who takes a little bit of time to warm up to new people and places. She shies away from hands but once she trusts you, she will accept pets and even purr just a little bit. She enjoys little head scratches and eating her favorite wet cat food as a treat. If you are interested in meeting Mindy, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Mindy
