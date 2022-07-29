Pet of the Week: Nashville

Looking for a rockin' good time? Look no further because Nashville is here to make all your dreams come true. Nashville is about a year old and he's around 70 pounds. Nash may be a Boxer mix, he may be a Great Dane mix, all we know is that he's a 100% good boy (or at least he tries to be). Since Nashville came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray, we aren't too sure how he is in a home but he sure does seem to love everyone he meets, including other dogs. Sometimes he can come on a bit strong with other dogs but he just can't help how excited he gets to make new friends. Nashville is a super smart boy when he puts his mind to things and already knows how to sit, shake, and speak.
If you are in the market for a new best friend and think Nashville makes the cut, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. He's already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations so for just $80 you too can have your very own big floppy buddy. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
