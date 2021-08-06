Pet of Week: Parker

I’m Parker and we’re gonna be best friends, I just know it. I’ve literally never had a bad day in my life, and I’m ready for whatever life brings me. I found myself at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter after Animal Control picked me up playing in a park. I’m around one-year-old, I think. Age doesn’t matter because I will forever be young at heart. Things I like: squeaky toys, other dogs, snacks, and running. Things I don’t like: cats and being cooped up. Here’s the thing, I’m such a happy dude that I never stopped wagging my tail. It was to the point where I actually wagged it so much the vet here says I got “happy tail.” Long story short, most of my tail had to be amputated so now I’ve got a super cute little nub that still hasn’t stopped wagging! I’m neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations so if you wanna be the bestest of friends, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application to come visit me! My adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees, which is an absolute steal because I’m worth like a million dollars probably.

