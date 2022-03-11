Ponyo was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his owner became homeless and was no longer able to care for him and his doggy siblings. Ponyo is the handsome man of the group who is a deep red color and weighs roughly 60 pounds (but he's working on his figure). He's around 2, but still loves to act like a teenager. Ponyo is a playful guy who is ready to sniff out all of the treats and cuddle up in your lap. While he has lived with other dogs, Ponyo would like to meet any potential doggy housemates to ensure they can play cooperatively. If you are interested in meeting him, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. He's neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $80 plus $5 licensing fee for New Albany residents.
Pet of the Week: Ponyo
