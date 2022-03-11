Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.