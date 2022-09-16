Pet of the Week: Portia

Sweet, classic, beautiful. Those three words sum up Portia, a year-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix who was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter by a kind citizen as a stray.
When she first arrived, Portia was very scared. She shied away from staff but over time she slowly opened up and showed us her absolutely wonderful personality. She's an absolute ham for attention now and doesn't understand why she can't be a lap dog at 50 pounds.
Portia absolutely loves other dogs and could play for hours with the right friend but she can be overwhelmed at first. When she gets excited to go for a walk, she loves to spin like a top all the way to the door!
Portia is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting her, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80.
