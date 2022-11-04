Pet of the Week: Reese

Meet Reese, she's the star of the shelter. From the moment she walked through the front doors, Reese captured not only our attention but also all of our hearts. Reese came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her previous owners were moving unexpectedly and couldn't take her with them. Reese was deeply loved and misses her family very much. Despite this, she puts on her happy face each and every day to make everyone she crosses paths with smile.
Reese is a wiggly gal who's about a year old and might be a Pit Bull Terrier/Lab mix. She has never met someone she didn't immediately become best friends with, offers her belly up for rubs any chance she gets, and is just about the cutest lady in all the land. Reese has lived with other dogs and did well, but she may come on a little strong for some so a meet-and-greet with any potential doggy housemates is recommended!
During her stay here, Reese is working on her manners and is quite the intelligent lady. She's mastered sit and is working on laying down and how to walk on a loose leash using a front clip harness. She's a big hugger so a home without very young children may be best so she doesn't accidentally knock them over. Reese thinks cats are too much fun to chase so a home without cats may be best.
If you are interested in meeting this one-of-a-kind gal, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Reese is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Reese's adoption fee has been sponsored by The Floyd County Animal Rescue League! Licensing fees may still apply.
