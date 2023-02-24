Hi, I'm Sir Cookie. I was adopted from the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter then brought back less than a month later, at no fault of my own. My only request in life is to find a furrever home that loves as much as I love them. Is that too much to ask for? Despite being back at the shelter, my spirits are still high. I'm a playful boy who loves his purple mouse toy. You can come visit me at the Feeder's Supply on State Street!
I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
