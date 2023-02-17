Hi, I'm Sweet Frog! I came to the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray so my friends at the shelter don't have any background info on me. I'm a chunky and spunky 1-year-old gal with so much love to give to someone who loves the way I do! My favorite part of the day is attacking my human with kisses. Sometimes for fun, I squeal like a pig. But that just means I want your attention.. I know how to work a crowd.
I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
