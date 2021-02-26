Sweetie Pie has been on quite a few journeys, not only outdoor adventures but also a weight loss journey! When she first arrived at NAFC Animal Shelter she weighed more than 20 pounds. Since then, she’s been steadily chipping away to reveal her best self. She will need to continue her journey in a home that will be dedicated to keeping her on a diet and providing adequate exercise and enrichment to help her burn those calories. A close relationship with a vet is a must as she will need regular check-ups to ensure she’s getting healthy in a positive way. She has lived with other cats and seems to tolerate them but would be fine as an only cat. She has lived as an inside/outside cat and loves to walk around her yard but prefers to spend her time inside with her special people. Sweetie Pie is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in her, go to our website at nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Sweetie Pie
