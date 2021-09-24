Pet of Week: Tagalong

Tagalong

Tagalong was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter with her siblings, all named after Girl Scout Cookies. But she’s the last of her litter to find a forever home. Tagalong is around 5 months old and ready to find a family that will love her for who she is and give her the time and space she needs to get settled into a routine. Out of the bunch, Tagalong was the shy girl of the group and she’s slowly starting to trust but would appreciate some patience as she figures out how to be the best version of herself. She would rather be the only cat in her new home and would thrive in a home with older children who understand that she may not like to be carried around or bothered while she sleeps. When she gets comfortable, she’s an affectionate gal who will let you know when she’s ready for some attention. She is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in giving Tagalong the sweet life that she deserves, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees!: 

