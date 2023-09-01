Pet of the Week: Tantor

Hi my name is Tantor! I'm a 1-year-old lady who is looking for her forever home! I love to get snuggles and can definitely be an attention hog! I'd love a home that will give me plenty of affection and all the cat toys my heart desires.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website, (nafcanimalshelter.org) the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
