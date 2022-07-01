Need a hero? Look no further than Zero! He's just about the most handsome boy that's ever been and is as carefree as one can be. Zero was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray but his owners didn't come for him. We don't really understand why, because this guy is a ton of fun. He's down for any adventure life throws at him and he's likely to never leave a stranger in his wake. Zero can sometimes be a little TOO excited to meet people and just doesn't understand why not everyone likes it when he jumps on them. It's called a hug, right? Zero may do best in a home with older children who are not easily knocked down by Zero's larger than life personality and parlour skills. Zero meets head-on every challenge he comes across and also meets new dogs the same. Since not all dogs like having a rough and tumble playmate who doesn't understand the meaning of the word "break," a meet and greet with any potential dog siblings is strongly recommended to ensure everyone can play nicely together.
If you are interested in meeting the one and only Zero, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. He's already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations so all he needs now is pretty much you! When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.