Krash is a year-and-a-half-old German Shepherd mix who was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. Krash is a one-of-a-kind guy who is looking for the perfect home. When he bonds, Krash bonds hard and sticks to his favorite person through thick and thin and can be very aloof to the presence of new people. While Krash seems to want to enjoy the company of other dogs, he is very reactive to them and comes in a little too strong for most dogs. We are requiring a meet and greet with any resident dogs. Krash is working on his housetraining skills and his basic manners during his time at the shelter. If you are interested in meeting him, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. His adoption fee is $80.
Pet of the Week
Artist and Naturalist Mike Gibson is teaching art classes at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center this February and March. More details can be found here.
