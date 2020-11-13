Looking for the Bestest Bud in the whole wide world? Look no further because we have the Buddy for you! Buddy is a 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. His owners didn’t come for him, so now he’s searching for a new home to call his own. He’s made quick friends with all the dogs he’s met during his time here and is a genuine good boy when it comes to meeting new people. Buddy is a large boy — 70 pounds of love, dedication, and a little bit of naughty for good measure. When he’s not tugging on his rope toy he’s often tugging on our heartstrings! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $80. For more information, contact the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter & Control, 215 W. Market St., New Albany, IN 47150 or call or email at 812-948-5355, nafcanimalshelter@yahoo.com
Pet of Week: Buddy
