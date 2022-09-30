Meet Cane! He’s an absolutely stunning 70-pound Cane Corso Labrador Retriever mix who’s had a bad luck of the draw. Cane was surrendered to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous owner could no longer care for him. At first, Cane may seem like a big intimidating guy but he’s actually a soft lovable goof! He can be a little nervous when meeting new people or exploring a new environment but give him a little time and some treats and he’ll melt in no time.
In his previous home, Cane was an escape artist and would take full advantage of any doors or windows left open meaning he was a fan of running loose and having the time of his life! The good news is that Cane seems to be crate trained and does well in environments where his access to such freedoms are managed.
Cane really loves other dogs but he’s big and he may play too rough for other dogs so a meet and greet with resident dogs is required to ensure that everyone can play cooperatively! Cane has lived with small children before but at time could be too much for them due to his size. If you are interested in meeting this handsome hunk please visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. He’s neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.
When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.