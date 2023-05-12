Hi, my name is Gunner! I'm a 3-year-old laid-back boy. I'm a gentle giant that just wants to be cuddled. Need a couch buddy? I'm the man for the job! I also love treats and going on walks. I'd love a home that takes me outside and play with toys and then go inside and lounge around while I get my belly rubbed. With my laid-back personality, I may do well with kids and dogs, I would just need to meet them first.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.
If you are interested in meeting me, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab, not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
