Elizabeth and Henry are two littermates who were born in the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter. After spending some time in foster with their mom, they are ready to branch out on their own. Both Elizabeth and Henry are just under 3 months old and can be nervous in new situations. They don't mind getting attention but they prefer it if the pets and cuddles are on their time. Despite their shyness they are still young kittens and act like it. They can often be found cuddling up with each other for warmth and safety. If you are interested in adopting one or both of them, visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. They are altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Their adoption fees are $60 each.
Pet of Week, July 10
Obituaries
