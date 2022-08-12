And just like that, you'll fall for Autumn.
She's a spunky petite gal who came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray. Autumn was microchipped but her previous owner never came for her so now she's hoping you'll come along and scoop her up. Autumn is about 6 years-old but doesn't think that age is anything more than a number.
She's still energetic, bright, and ready to please you. At around 40 pounds, she's on the smaller side of large and would make the perfect companion for someone who's looking to live that single dog life out on adventures. She came in with another dog but she's shown some selectivity to other dogs here at the shelter. If you have a dog at home, we are more than open to having them meet to ensure that everyone can coexist. Autumn quickly became a staff favorite because she's so sweet and very eager to please.
If you are interested in meeting her, please visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80 which includes already being spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
