Cosmo is a 3-year-old hound mix who found himself at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. Cosmo tends to have a “free spirt” and wander away from home when given the opportunity, but in his heart, he's a very good boy. He loves all toys but tennis balls are his go-to. He is often found carrying one around in his mouth like a little trophy. Cosmo's adoption fee is $80 and he is neutered, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Cosmo, please fill out an adoption application on our website: http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org
Pet of Week: Meet Cosmo
-
-
- 1 min to read
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Agnes Schladand, 95, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Villas of Guerin Woods. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and volunteered tirelessly throughout the years. She was a homemaker and was a retired owner of the trucking company Louisville Shelbyvill…
Pamila "Pam" Hill, 70 of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on September 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. …
Marian E. Knight, 90, passed away Wednesday at Riverview Village Nursing Home. Visitation, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., service to follow.
Most Popular
Articles
- Statewide COVID-19 map offers guidance for Indiana schools
- BOYS' TENNIS: Generals carry on without Dowell
- Three Floyd County residents killed in Sunday crash identified
- Body of woman found in Sellersburg park identified
- Floyd County Council to consider bridge tolls resolution
- HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Kaufman cuts college list to five
- Fairfield Inn & Suites opens in Jeffersonville
- Former Southern Indiana hospice nurse sentenced for fraud
- The Funky Waffle Co. opens in Jeffersonville
- 'UNCHAINED': Art of Recovery from the Clark County Jail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.