Pet of Week (9-12)Cosmo

Cosmo

Cosmo is a 3-year-old hound mix who found himself at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. Cosmo tends to have a “free spirt” and wander away from home when given the opportunity, but in his heart, he's a very good boy. He loves all toys but tennis balls are his go-to. He is often found carrying one around in his mouth like a little trophy. Cosmo's adoption fee is $80 and he is neutered, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Cosmo, please fill out an adoption application on our website: http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org

Tags

Recommended for you