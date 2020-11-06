Here’s the one and only Giggles! A true master who would love to fill you with laughter as much as he fills his belly with food. Giggles is a senior kitty who’s looking for someone who understands his want to be a part of a healthier lifestyle. He’s started his diet and needs a strong support system to keep him motivated. He’s the class clown and loves to show off how high he can climb. Giggles may be an 18-pound 14-year-old, but he’s got the heart of a kitten who can’t get enough attention. He’s lived with other cats in the past and does just fine co-existing but due to his special diet food he will need to be fed separately from any cat housemates. Giggles came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous owner went into an assisted-living home and couldn’t take any pets along.Can you give Giggles the perfect place to rest his head? His adoption fee is $20 plus any applicable licensing fees. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in being part of Giggles’ world, go to our website to fill out an application, www.nafcanimalshelter.org
Pet of Week: Meet Giggles
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life: 11 AM - 3 PM Saturday November 14, 2020: Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.).
James Walter Norris, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wedgewood Health Care Center. He formerly worked for Greater Clark County School Corporation and he retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company. James was a member of West Maple Street Baptist Church. He was a native…
Rick E. Conrad, 42, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home. He was a sales rep for Truck Pro and UHL Truck Sales. Rick was a native of Jeffersonville, IN. He is survived by his wife Shelly N. Conrad of Jeffersonville, IN.; sons Ethan Conrad and Rowan Conrad; brother Matt Stephens;…
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany native Alexis Lete competing for Miss USA title
- Sex offender charged in multiple New Albany break-ins
- UPDATE: Floyd County general election results 2020
- LIVE BLOG: 2020 Election Coverage
- Two Clark Democratic judges unseated
- Clark County general election results 2020
- UPDATE: Unofficial numbers show Republicans leading most Floyd County races
- State upgrades ranking for COVID-19 spread in Floyd County
- Two incumbents unseated in Clark County school board races
- Here's where to vote early in Clark and Floyd counties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.