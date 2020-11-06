Here’s the one and only Giggles! A true master who would love to fill you with laughter as much as he fills his belly with food. Giggles is a senior kitty who’s looking for someone who understands his want to be a part of a healthier lifestyle. He’s started his diet and needs a strong support system to keep him motivated. He’s the class clown and loves to show off how high he can climb. Giggles may be an 18-pound 14-year-old, but he’s got the heart of a kitten who can’t get enough attention. He’s lived with other cats in the past and does just fine co-existing but due to his special diet food he will need to be fed separately from any cat housemates. Giggles came to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his previous owner went into an assisted-living home and couldn’t take any pets along.Can you give Giggles the perfect place to rest his head? His adoption fee is $20 plus any applicable licensing fees. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in being part of Giggles’ world, go to our website to fill out an application, www.nafcanimalshelter.org

