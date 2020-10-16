Looking for a hearty boy with more exuberance than he knows what to do with? Maybe a running/jogging partner? May we introduce to you, Lou! He’s a 1-year-old, 60-lb. Pit Bull mix who was picked up as a stray running the back roads and having the time of this life. Lou knows basic obedience cues but is still a work in progress. He’s trying his best to learn not to jump on people but, Oh Boy, he’s just so excited to meet everyone! He loves to play fetch with a tennis ball, learn fun tricks for treats and just hang out. He would probably be too much for cats in his new home, but would love to meet any potential doggie friends before going home. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Lou, fill out an application at www.nafcanimalshelter.org His adoption fee is $80.
Pet of Week: Meet Lou
