Add a splash of color to your day with a little bit of Marker Splash! He’s a talkative, confident, stunningly handsome orange and white tabby who strutted his way into The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray.
Marker Splash loves people and loves to hear himself talk even more. He’ll make sure you’re greeted every morning and evening and coincidentally also let you know that he is ready for both breakfast and dinner. Marker Splash doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of dogs so a home without them would be best.
He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in having your own personal fuzzy alarm clock, please visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.