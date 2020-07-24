Meet Romeo! He is a sweet Jack Russell mix who is looking for a new place to call his own. He is believed to be about 4 years old. He loves attention from people.
Romeo is a dog who is very intense and seems to have a never-ending supply of energy. Many other dogs do not like him because of this. He is eager to please people and will learn quickly with consistency and patience.
He is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations and tested negative for heartworms. His adoption fee is $80.
If you are interested in this handsome boy, call the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter at (812) 948-5355 to learn how to meet him! You can also go to www.nafcanimalshelter.org
