Hi, I’m Rosie! I came into the New Albany/Floyd County Animal Shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of my own. I am a 46-pund, 9-month-old heeler/bulldog mix with the sweetest personality that would have anyone fall in love with me. Chewing on my toys and getting a belly rub make me the happiest. I get along well with most dogs, but please bring your dog to the meet-n-greet if you have one and are interested in adopting me. I am altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.