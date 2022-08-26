Meet the prettiest Pepper Potts whose show-stopping good looks gather a crowd.
Pepper was found as a stray after it was believed her previous owners moved and left her alone outside. Pepper Potts definitely prefers the inside life and desires nothing more than a family who will welcome her into their home and give her everything she deserves. She's already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you're interested in taking this gal home, please visit nafcanimalshelter.org. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. Meet her today at Feeder Pet Supply on State Street.
