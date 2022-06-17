Meet Ruth! I mean, why wouldn't you want to meet Ruth? Look at her! She's perfect! She's got the cutest little black nose, perfect round face and is just the star of the show.
Ruth was brought to The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter when she was found as a stray having a good ol' time in a park. She's ready to leave those ramblin' days behind her and settle down with a nice family who will treat her like a queen. Ruth is pretty down to earth and doesn't require the fanciest bed or the brightest sun beam, just give her a lap sometimes and someone who cares about her and she'll be happy. Ruth may take a while to adjust to her new environment and would appreciate lots of space as she gets comfortable. She may also do best in a quiet home with older children who understand that she needs some alone time. Ruth would prefer a home without other cats.
Ruth is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in taking her home please visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
