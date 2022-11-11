At a caucus of Floyd County Republican Party Precinct and Vice Precinct Committeemen on Thursday, Heather Peters was unanimously elected as chair of the Floyd County Republican Party.
Peters comes from a long tradition of public service. Upon graduation from Indiana University Southeast with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1997, Peters worked for the Governor’s Office as the first Governors Fellow selected from Indiana University Southeast.
Peters worked in the Governor’s Residence and the Governor’s Press office assisting in speech writing and event planning.
Upon completion of her fellowship, Mrs. Peters entered the Robert H. McKinney School of Law–Indianapolis while working full time at the Indiana Housing Finance Authority. Peters worked as a certified legal intern in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in Superior Court 4 Criminal Division presided over by the honorable Patricia Gifford. Upon graduation, Peters immediately returned home to Floyd County to work for the Prosecuting Attorney as a Certified Legal Intern and later, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. Peters worked for the Floyd Prosecuting Attorney until the birth of her children in February 2004.
Peters worked as Senior Attorney for Mapother & Mapother, P.S.C. from August 2005 until its closure in May 2015. Peters served as Chairman of the Greenville Township Fire Protection District and worked with community leaders frequently to address issues in Floyd County. She is the Town Attorney for the Town of Greenville and is the attorney for the Town of Greenville Municipal Water Utility.
