NEW ALBANY — A petition seeking to delay the project to build a New Albany Police Department headquarters did not receive enough signatures to proceed.
State Rep. Ed Clere, a Republican candidate for the New Albany mayoral race, led the effort seeking a petition-remonstrance process for the City of New Albany’s $12.6 million project to build a new station for the police department.
The petition-remonstrance process would allow residents to have a say in bond projects. To pursue this process, petitioners must acquire at least 500 signatures from registered voters and property owners in New Albany to be gathered within 30 days of the legal notice of the project’s bond issuance.
The effort fell short by more than 200 signatures. Petitioners collected nearly 300 signatures before it was filed with the Floyd County Clerk by the Feb. 23 deadline, according to Clere.
The New Albany City Council voted 6-2 on Jan. 19 to approve the project to build a standalone police headquarters at West Spring Street and Scribner Drive in downtown New Albany. The police department currently shares space with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.
Clere is challenging New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan in the municipal election. The Democratic incumbent has repeatedly voiced his support for building the police headquarters.
The petition aimed to “slow down the process and provide an opportunity to look at other options,” Clere said.
On Monday, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey sent letters to residents who signed the petition, criticizing Clere’s role in the petition process and describing the effort as a “stealthy petition drive” that “failed miserably.”
“It disappoints me that Mr. Clere would lead this failed initiative without even talking to any Police Officers on the NAPD Command Staff,” he said. “I’m sure that if he spoke to some of us, he would understand the need and benefit of this public safety investment.”
Clere described Bailey’s letter to residents as a “form of intimidation” and said the police chief used “official resources for political purposes.”
“I’ve been hearing all day from people who signed the petition, and almost everyone [who received the letter] has used the word intimidation,” he said.
He said there was “nothing stealthy” about the petition effort.
“It was simply citizens talking with other citizens and exercising their right to question their government — in this case, city officials who have a history of heavy-handed and unaccountable behavior, and the chief’s letter is the latest example,” Clere said.
The project will use $2 million from the city’s general fund and $2 million from American Rescue Plan funds, as well as $9 million in lease rental revenue bonds.
Of the $2 million from New Albany’s general fund, $1 million is from payment in lieu of taxes from the city’s sewer utility.
In his letter, Bailey alleged that some residents were “told untruths” during the petition process, including that “their taxes would go up, that this public safety investment would bankrupt the city, and that this investment was not needed at this time.”
“None of that is true — and I feel the need to ensure that everyone who signed this petition was given the correct facts,” Bailey wrote in the letter. “No new taxes and no new fees will be implemented to cover this investment. The City is on very strong financial footing. And this investment in a new police headquarters, the first standalone police station in New Albany’s 200+ year history, is long overdue, and very much needed.”
Bailey told the News and Tribune on Monday that he wrote the letter after talking to some community members who signed the remonstrance petition. He said he talked to a few residents who did not understand exactly what the petition was, including some people who carried and/or signed the petition.
He said one resident told him she was gathering signatures “because she thought that it would give senior citizens a greater voice for future projects.”
“The point of the letter was to make sure that people had accurate facts when I know good and well that some of the messaging that went along with people knocking at the doors was wrong,” Bailey said.
He said he wants to “set things straight,” and the intent “wasn’t to politically attack anybody or anything.”
Clere, in regards to Bailey’s reference to “untruths” in the petition process, said he does not know “where that’s coming from,” but he “can’t speak for anyone who carried a petition.”
“But all of the conversations I had with the people who stepped up to carry a petition focused on the need to slow down the process and have a community conversation,” Clere said. “So there are definitely concerns about the city’s fiscal management.”
New Albany resident Kate Caufield was among the residents who signed the petition and gathered signatures. She said she agrees with the police chief that “we absolutely need to be investing in our police force,” but she wants to see an exploration of more options.
“I think the thing that drove me to do the petitions was just so we could slow down and take a look at is this really the best option,” she said. “There’s been so little public input. It is a lot of money.”
She also questioned the chief’s characterization of the petition process.
“I am aware that [the project] is not going to raise taxes...there were some things in this letter that I thought, oh wow, none of us represented it that way at all,” Caufield said.
She said she wanted the city to examine whether we “could get a lot more for that same amount of money if we looked at more than one option, or could we spend much less on that same option.”
“If I could tell Chief Bailey anything at all, it would be, we’re on your side,” Caufield said. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing what’s best and what’s going to do the most for our officers with the money we have.”
She said she was a “little bit concerned” that Bailey sent a letter to those who signed the petition.
“That makes me incredibly nervous, and that feels a little intimidating, as though we were singled out because we were just asking for more time and more ability to have input on this major decision,” Caufield said.
New Albany resident Cisa Kubley also gathered signatures and signed the petition, saying she wants “more transparency in how public funds are being spent.”
She described Bailey’s letter as an “intimidation tactic.” She said when she gathered signatures, she made it clear that the city is not planning to raise taxes, but she did voice concerns that some of the funds will be derived from the city’s sewer utility.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that he thought that was appropriate to send out,” Kubley said. “The whole issue that we have with the project moving forward is spending sewer money to fund a police department, which is not what that money is for. That’s not an appropriate use of the money. No one is saying this has anything to do with public safety.”
Clere said he believes petitioners would have gathered more signatures if they had more time, but he had “limited time” to organize the process since he is in the middle of a legislative session. The collection of signatures took place across about a week, he said.
“I don’t think anybody who signed the petition, including me, is against looking at options for a new police station, but there’s a lot of concern about the process, especially the fact that there was no open community conversation with diverse stakeholders,” he said.
Bailey said the building project “has been very public for a long time,” and he noted that the New Albany City Council presented public hearings for the project.
Clere feels that there is “too much focus on buildings and not enough focus on people” regarding the police station project.
“We all want the best possible resources for our police officers, and many of us think that starts with pay, benefits, training and equipment, not with a new building in a questionable location,” Clere said.
In his letter, Bailey touted the plans for new training spaces and expanded mental health services in the planned police headquarters, saying it is the “largest investment in public safety” he has seen in more than 30 years of police work.
