Pets of the Week: Gracie and Marble

Hi, we are Gracie and Marble! We came back into the New Albany Animal Shelter a few weeks ago after our previous adopter could no longer keep us. We are a super-sweet bonded pair of 2-year-old ladies. We haven't left each other's side since the day we were born. We would do best in a quiet home with older children and preferably no dogs. We love big comfy beds and tall cat trees we can hang out in! We are big fans of head scratches and snuggles! If you are interested in visiting us we are currently at the Feeder's Supply on State Street.
If you are in taking these furry friends home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. When submitting an application, please fill out the "Adoption Application" found under the Public Forms tab not the "Interested in this animal" Petango link. They are altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
Their adoption fee is $20 each plus applicable licensing fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.