Gumbo and Patrick are male guinea pigs who were abandoned outside The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter along with their 11 other friends in plastic totes and deplorable conditions. After being taken care of and spoiled they are ready to find new homes where their people will love them unconditionally. They are somewhat used to being handled but would appreciate a home with people who will be patient with them as they learn. Since guinea pigs do best with a friend, Gumbo and Patrick would love to stay together in their new home. Their adoption fee is $30 total for both boys. If you are interested, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application.
